|
|
Albert Bennion Christman, 94 of Orem, Utah passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Cascade Stake Center (481 East Center Street Orem, Utah). There will also be a viewing Saturday, Sept. 28th from 10:30-11:30 am at Bailey Creek Chapel (361 South 3rd East, Soda Springs, Idaho). The funeral will follow on Saturday at Noon in Soda Springs at the Bailey Creek Chapel. Burial and a military Honors will be held at the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019