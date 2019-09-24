Home

Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cascade Stake Center
481 East Center Street
Orem, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bailey Creek Chapel
361 South 3rd East
Soda Springs, ID
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bailey Creek Chapel
361 South 3rd East
Soda Springs, ID
Albert Christman


1924 - 2019
Albert Christman Obituary
Albert Bennion Christman, 94 of Orem, Utah passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.

Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Cascade Stake Center (481 East Center Street Orem, Utah). There will also be a viewing Saturday, Sept. 28th from 10:30-11:30 am at Bailey Creek Chapel (361 South 3rd East, Soda Springs, Idaho). The funeral will follow on Saturday at Noon in Soda Springs at the Bailey Creek Chapel. Burial and a military Honors will be held at the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
