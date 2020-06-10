The Lord has called home one of his faithful and valiant sons. On June 8, 2020 Alfred "Lyle" Yearsley peacefully left this world to return to his Heavenly Home. While here on this earth Lyle faithfully executed the tasks he was assigned.
Born on July 30, 1933 in Malad, Idaho, Lyle grew up on the farm in SE Idaho where he learned the value of hard work and responsibility. He served an honorable mission for his church in the Western States mission where he met his future bride to be Lillian Gay Neves. There was a Ping Pong table involved. They were married for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 26, 1956 after which he was called to serve his country in the Armed Forces. Together they raised a family of six successful children who remain close to each other to this day.
He is survived by his wife; Lillian "Gay" Yearsley, his children; David Yearsley (Melody), Gyle Yearsley (MaryAnn), Colleen Roderick (Randy), Janette Yearsley, James Yearsley, Steven Yearsley (Natalie). 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, as well as a younger sister, Ruth Ann Thompson.
Lyle and Gay have been married for 64 years and to all his grand and great-grandchildren he was affectionately known as Grampie
Lyle was known as a hard worker. He loved working and he taught his children the value and rewards of hard work. He provided well for his family. Although his occupation was a railroad engineer, his passion was building, specifically building with wood. Many people have benefited from his talents whether it was step stools for his great grandchildren, hope chests for his granddaughters, even nightstands for his grandsons or a beautiful hand-built cabin for them all.
He loved spending time with family at the cabin. It kept him young. He enjoyed motorcycles and snowmobiles for many years. He celebrated his 80th birthday by having all his family join him there. That was a lot of people! It is a place of many happy memories and a legacy to his family
Lyle also leaves a legacy as dedicated father and husband. He has completed his mission here on earth valiantly, but he will be missed by those of us left behind.
Private family services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. A webcast will be available for those unable to attend.
A public viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 11, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd Chubbuck, Idaho.
For more details about services go to www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.