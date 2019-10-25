|
|
Alice Lenore Kildew Hartley, 94, made her journey to heaven on October 22, 2019 in Chubbuck, Idaho.
She was born on April 2, 1925 in Rockland, Idaho to John W. Kildew and Alice May Barnard. She married her school sweetheart E. Wayne Hartley on September 23, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wayne and Lenore moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1979.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Lenore loved working in her yard and growing beautiful roses. Upon retiring from their appraisal business, Wayne and Lenore enjoyed traveling to St. George, Utah and Mesa, Arizona. Her favorite thing to do was traveling in their trailer visiting many places in the United States and Canada.
Lenore was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service always involved helping others around her. Wayne and Lenore were officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple and served a mission in San Diego, California.
Lenore is survived by her children John Hartley, Rick (Caroline) Hartley, Renae (Ken) Bernt and Patti (Cliff) Merrill. She had 18 wonderful grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Hartley, daughter Darla Kay Imeson, father John W. Kildew, mother Alice May Walker, stepfather Dean J. Walker, brothers John Kildew Jr. and Eugene Kildew.
The last 14 years, Lenore has resided at Cottonwood Cove Retirement Center. Her family would like to thank her sweet friends for looking after her.
A visitation will be from 12noon to 12:30 Monday, October 28, 2019 at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls and the graveside dedication will be at 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, ID. condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 25, 2019