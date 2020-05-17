ALLAN R. PRIDDY, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Pocatello, from a short heart-related condition. He was born on September 23, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA to Marjorie Smith Priddy and Thomas R. Priddy. At the age of 6 Allan and his family moved to Jacksonville, FL.Allan spent his early years in Florida, graduating from Montverde Academy, a private boarding school, in 1964. As part of his education, Allan was required to have a campus job, and he always claimed this was the foundation for his strong work ethic in later years. After graduation Allan joined the U. S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged after 4.5 years of active duty, including 2 years on an ice-breaking tugboat and 14 months polar service near the North Pole. He was awarded the Arctic Service Medal for service north of the Arctic Circle and a winter-over in Greenland. From 1976 to 1978 Allan attended Idaho State University (ISU), School of Vocational-Technical Education, where he completed the Diesel Electric and Diesel Technology programs. Allan worked in construction as a general contractor and owned his own business, Have It All Co., for 35 years. He gave it that name because he found he needed to "have it all" in order to complete the jobs. Over the course of his career, Allan made 12 trips to Antarctica for the National Science Foundation (NSF) as a construction coordinator (Holmes & Narver, Inc.) overseeing the building of remote geological field stations and housing camps for scientists and support staff. He also coordinated construction projects in the Marshall Islands of the South Pacific and made working trips to remote areas in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. Allan was awarded the Antarctica Service Medal through the NSF for his time working south of the Antarctic Circle and a winter-over at McMurdo Station. In 1992 Priddy Glacier, a two-nautical, mile-long glacier located in Victoria Land, Antarctica, was officially named for Allan R. Priddy by the Advisory Committee on Antarctic Names.Allan met his wife Kathy on a blind date, through mutual friends, in 1979. Despite extended separations while Allan worked in Antarctica, they were married on October 1, 1983, by Rev. Jack Wells of First Presbyterian Church.Allan had an innate curiosity and love of learning. He possessed expert Aboriginal and wilderness survival skills, teaching courses and workshops over a 24 year period as an ISU adjunct faculty member. Allan also taught Rabbitstick Primitive Skills workshops in knot tying, cordage making, and fire starting. His specialty was 25 ways to light fires using two sticks rubbed together, eyeglasses, a bottle of water, a dead or working flashlight, a can of beer, and a tube of toothpaste. He was an excellent wood carver, receiving recognition for the quality of his work. Allan was frequently invited to lecture on wilderness survival and preparedness by a variety of groups and organizations.Allan was a born teacher and mentor. He dedicated many years to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Troop 315, as the Assistant Scout Master, attending summer camps and training scouts for completion of merit badges and the Eagle Scout award. He also taught other scout masters as part of the BSA Scout Master University. Allan was a popular presenter in ISU New Knowledge Adventures programs, with classes in Dutch oven cooking, fire making, knot tying, wood carving, the Antarctica, and other topics. Allan was an avid communicator, whether practicing the art of storytelling around the campfire with his boy scouts or crafting his own plot and characters in a creative writing class.Allan also had a heart for service. He was a driving force behind the annual Aid for Friends cardboard encampment fundraiser, and for many years he supervised a work crew for Gateway Habitat for Humanity. Allan also volunteered on many construction projects for the ISU Lost River Field Station for geologic research. He provided all building maintenance for the First Presbyterian Church and was a 25-year member of the Building and Grounds committee. For many years Allan and his wife Kathy travelled to British Columbia to help prepare a nondenominational Christian youth camp for the season. Allan and Kathy were recipients of the Jefferson Award for Public Service and the Joy Morrison Award for various interfaith activities with exemplary community service.Allan loved the outdoors. He ran rivers and more than once hiked the Grand Canyon and Middle Fork of the Salmon River. He also enjoyed travelling with Kathy in their RV, spending months on Route 66 and the Great River Road (Mississippi River). He was known for taking his time and enjoying every aspect of a trip.Allan is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kathy); sister, Marjie Newman (Joel Flamenbaum); stepmother, Sue C. Priddy; stepsister, Diane Campbell (Don); brother-in-law, Larry Sutter (Jeri); various cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his special dog Rascal. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Thomas Priddy; and stepsister, Beverly Carbis.In lieu of flowers and plants, donations in Allan's memory are welcome to Gateway Habitat for Humanity; First Presbyterian Church; BSA Troop 315; and Aid for Friends. A Celebration of Life and potluck reception will be held at a later date in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.