Allen Green "Big Al" 73, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 13, 2019.
Allen was born June 19, 1946, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William Lamont Green and Norma Sant Green. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1964, worked briefly for the City before becoming a switchman for the Union Pacific Railroad. After 42 years, he retired from the Union Pacific as a yardmaster. In 1969 he joined the Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1971 as a Lance Corporal. Before leaving Barstow to journey home, he dug up an aloe vera plant from the desert. There have been many starts from that aloe plant but the biggest was left at the railroad when he retired.
Allen was proud father of two children, Shannon Chris and Scott Lamont. He enjoyed baseball, football, volleyball, and bowling. He shared his love of baseball with his son, coached his little league teams, and was rewarded when he travelled to see many of his grandsons' games. He was a loving and giving person, enjoyed the company of friends, telling jokes relentlessly, making others feel good, taking pride in his yard and garden, being a good neighbor.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his three sisters, Linda (Wally) Smith, Cheryl (Rick) Cantrell and Tawna Green, his daughter, Shannon (Jim) Shrum, his son, Scott (Julia) Green, his three grandchildren, Samantha James, Christopher (Adrianna) Green, Nicholas Green and his three great-grandchildren, Briella, Grant and Braelynn.
His personal slogan was always "Life is good!" In his last days, he said "I've had a good life."
At his request, his family will be attending private graveside services.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019