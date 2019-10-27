|
Allen Jeffrey Carter, 20 returned to the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on October 21, 2019 in Pocatello Idaho surrounded by his loving family. AJ was born January 12, 1999 to Jeffrey and Hope Carter. AJ was the 3rd born and the only boy. AJ called himself lucky that he had two older sisters and one younger to protect and torment. AJ attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Irving Middle School, Century High School and Pocatello High School. AJ was a hard worker, he was employed with Fire Services of Idaho, J&H Glass, he helped at Lance Schwopes' garage and on Tyler and Lacey Rallisons' farm in Preston, AJ was employed by Nu-Vu Glass when he left this earth.
AJ married the love of his life Kariena Capri Turnbeaugh on September 22, 2018. They had one fur-baby Bella. AJ and Kariena made their home in Pocatello Idaho and were building their beautiful life together.
AJ is survived by his loving wife Kariena Carter; his parents Jeffrey and Hope Carter; his sisters Darian, Rachel and Rylee Carter; his grandparents Patricia and Gary Kemp; Kregg and Katy Price
AJ was preceded in death by his grandparents Allen and Carolyn Carter; great grandparents Kenas and Barbara Akers; Clair and Alice Price; uncles, Gerald Carter, Joseph Price, and Danna Price; and mother-in-law Vana Turnbeaugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 550 W. Cedar Street. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
AJ's final wishes were honored with the donation of his organs.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 27, 2019