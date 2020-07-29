Alma Edith Tinson Olsen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on July 26, 2020, at her home in Pocatello at the age of 84. She was born on October 17, 1935, to Rhoda Street Tinson and Harold Tinson in Aspley, Nottinghamshire, England. She was the only daughter among four sons. She grew up in Stapleford, just outside of Nottingham.
At age 20, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lowestoft and Liverpool, England. During her mission, she met Richard Olsen, who was serving in the United States Air Force. After her mission, they were married on July 13, 1957. Their marriage was solemnized the next year in the London England Temple when it was completed.
Soon afterward, Alma said farewell to her beloved family and native land and immigrated to America. She and Richard settled first in Blackfoot, then moved to Pocatello in 1960, where they made their home for 60 years. Alma cherished her British heritage, which had an abiding influence through the distance of miles and years.
Alma and Richard have five children, and Alma devoted herself to creating a loving home where they could learn, grow, and thrive. She supported and encouraged them in activities, nurtured seeds of faith, and welcomed their friends so warmly that some of them called her "Mom."
Alma and Richard have been blessed with 20 grandchildren, to whom Alma was "Nana." She loved them and made her home a favorite place to be, and they adored her.
Alma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a leader and teacher in the Church's organizations for women, young women, and children. She touched countless lives through her service.
She was a compassionate friend and neighbor. She was always helping others, many of whom were burdened, lonely, or struggling with advancing age.
Alma had many talents, including a beautiful singing voice and a gift for knitting, quilting, embroidery, and other similar arts. She gave away hundreds of her handmade creations, each of which was received as a treasure.
She worked as a reader's aid at Washington Elementary School for 9 years, nurturing the children and sharing her love for reading. She actively participated in literary clubs in Pocatello for more than 40 years.
Alma is survived by her husband, Richard. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary shortly before her passing. She is also survived by their children: Andrew (Linda), Cliff (Sherlyn), Lynette, Matthew (Kris), and Ryan (Wendy); her brother Terry; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three older brothers, and a granddaughter.
Family and friends can pay their respects at a viewing at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, on Friday, July 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. in the Princeton Ward chapel (42 Princeton Ave). Due to Covid restrictions and guidelines, funeral attendance is limited to 100 people. For those who attend the viewing or the funeral, please wear a mask and follow other Covid protocol.
Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, ID.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Alma's daughter, Lynette, for her loving care during the past year. The family also expresses special thanks for the help given by Jean Gibson, Alma's lifelong friend from England; by Dr. Mills, Marian, Jolene, Lynell, and Angela of Heritage Hospice; and by Kelly.
True to Alma's nature, she found ways to keep giving even as her health declined. She leaves a legacy of service and Christlike love.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
