As another day came to rest, dads journey on earth did as well on December 23, 2019. Alma J Howell was born on Febuary 12, 1951 to John Loyal Howell and Mary Elizabeth Waldron Howell at the old Bannock hospital. Dad attended school in Pocatello at Tendoy, Alameda Junior High and graduated from Highland High School in 1971. Dad was a very loyal and avid Highland Rams fan. He had a uncaning love for football no matter the team. If he was unable to attend the game, you would find him in his car or hunched up to his trusty resistor radio listening to the games. If it wasnt the Rams, it was the 49ers.
Dad married mom, Pamela J Williams on May 22, 1982 at the Juliet Plaza in Pocatello. They were blessed with two Beautiful daughters, Jamie and Amber. They were later divorced. Though they were divorced, Dad and mom were best friends and took care of one another living in the same home.
Dad was the guy who welcomed anybody, and would give you the shirt off his back to help you. He would do anything to help, anytime day or night.
Dad moved pipe in high school, with Mark Waddups, mowed lawns with his friend Shawn and was a grounds keeper at the Riverside and Highland golf course off and on from 1977 to 1991 as a night water man. Dad retired from the former Farmers Ins building south of town after about 25 years as there loyal maintenance man, side by side with Gary Ard and Kent Jenkins. Dad made many friends throughout his life and enjoyed spending time with them. His ball-game buddy Marshall, Weird Harold, Terry Hartvickson and the Muhonen family to name a few.
Dad was blessed with a surprise of a lifetime. On November 25, 2019, Dad got to meet his eldest daughter, Kara May Rasmussen of Arizona. Together with all 3 of his daughters, dad was overpowered with love and emotion; The vibe he emitted that day was proof he was truly the happiest man in the world.
Dad held a special place in his heart for his grandkids. He spent many hours with them, going on trips to Utah, Lagoon, Jazz games and many other ball games. He was always eager to introduce them to his friends, Alma always found a way to attend the Blackfoot fair, making sure he got his Bimbo's burger.
Dad passed quickly at home, with his family and his favorite cat, "Whinnie" by his side.
Alma is survived by his 3 daughters, Jamie (Justin) Call of Pocatello, Amber (Bobby) Phillips of Pocatello, Kara (Jeff) May of Scottsdale Arizona, ex wife Pam (Telford) Cherry of Pocatello, Sister Leanna Lewis of Pocatello, Brother William Howell of Pocatello, Cousin Merrill of Texas, and cousin Pam Broburge of Pocatello. He was preceeded in death by his Parents John and Mary Howell.
His legacy will live on through his children, grandkids, friends and family and anyone who knew him.
Services will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N 15th Pocatello Idaho on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Please dress casually in your favorite sports attire, as that's how dad would want it. "HOWDY"
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 29, 2019