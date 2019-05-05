Amos Dale Cornwall, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at a local care center. Dale was born on May 20, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to John Lester Cornwall and Elva Cornwall. He was the second youngest of 11 children.



Dale was a metal worker, rancher and worked on the farms. He belonged to the Eagles Organization and the LDS church.



Dale was married and then divorced twice. He spent the last 30 years with the love of his life, Shirley English. Shirley passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer.



Dale enjoyed bull riding, horses, hunting, camping, gold mining and four wheeling. He also enjoyed music, ocean fishing, gardening and children and babies. Dale collected Ellensburg blue rocks and would make jewelry out of them.



A special thank you to Clay and Sue Bowman; who have loved and taken such good care of Dale. Also, thank you to Heritage Hospice, Angela, and Caring Hearts Assisted living and Angie Rodgers for all their love, and exceptional care. We are so grateful for everything they have done.



Dale is survived by a niece, Sue (Clay) Bowman of Pocatello; son, Roy Kirkland of Boise, ID, son, James Cornwall of Michigan; daughter, Teresa Higgs of Florida, daughter, Tonya Cornwall Stevenson of Thousand Oaks, CA; step-daughter, Cindee Cornwall Barnard; brother, Herman Cornwall of Pocatello, ID and brother, Alvin Bruce Cornwall of Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents; fiancee, Shirley English; 6 sisters; and two brothers.



A viewing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am with a viewing for one hour prior, also at Colonial Funeral Home.



Interment will follow at the Inkom Cemetery.



Published in Idaho State Journal on May 5, 2019