|
|
Andrew S. Burk, 44, left us Sunday October 20, from injuries sustained in a car accident near Mackay Reservoir. He leaves behind his two sweet kids, daughter Caliah, 11, and son Christian, 13, and the love of his life, Shelby Boyer. Please join family and friends at a Memorial Service, Sunday October 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Hall, 325 W. Benton, Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home (208) 233-0686. Obituary will be posted at downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 25, 2019