Angela "Angie" Kay Faulkner passed away at her home on November 30, 2019 after a long battle with health problems. She was born to James "Jimmie" Thomas Hoole and Madeline "Sammie" Steely on July 12, 1964. She met and married Bobby Faulkner on October 14, 2005. Her and Bobby, the love of her life, were inseparable and had a love that was amazing. Angie's daughter, Kiarra, was born in 1984, they had a special relationship. Even though she is now 35 she would still want and get her mom to hold her, AKA "baby time". She had a special connection with each of her grandchildren.
Angie lived her life on her own terms doing whatever she wanted and created a plethora of friendships because of it. She enjoyed playing darts, pool; however her all-time favorite was horseshoes. Everywhere Angie went, people said hello, and she couldn't go in public without someone knowing her. She loved camping, Jeep and Harley rides, singing at the top of her lungs while driving to Jackpot, Lava Hot Springs and anywhere else that her feet took her. Angie cherished spending time with friends and family so much annually she held an epic birthday bash just to reconnect with loved ones.
Angie is survived by her child, Kiarra Kimbell, Shelley, Idaho; 2 grandchildren, Nevaeh and Gavyn Kimbell; her adopted daughter, Malissa Jones and 2 grandchildren; 6 sisters and 1 brother, Laurie (Freddie) Fuger, Pocatello, Idaho, Kerri Snell, Pocatello, Idaho, Jenny Lott, Boise, Idaho, Linda Fabiny, Blackfoot, Idaho, Joddy (Greg) Binggeli, Pocatello, Idaho, Melissa Martin, Pocatello, Idaho, and Rod Hoole, Portland, Oregon. Angie also has many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Angie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Faulkner, who was waiting at the gates with her beloved dog, Putter, to take her home; parents, Jimmie and Madeline; identical twin grandbabies, Gabriel and Tryce; grandparents, John and Rose; and nephews, Tandyn and Zack.
Angie had tended bar in many pub's around Pocatello. She enjoyed that line of work since she was able to be around all sorts of people.
Her celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., Pocatello, Idaho, from 12pm-5pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Please join us for one last salute to an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a dear friend. She will be missed by many.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 12, 2019