Anna Mae Kirby, 95, formerly of American Falls, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at her home at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Community in Pocatello, ID. As a resident of Quail Ridge since October 2000, Ann was known for being one of the official greeters in the lobby, saying hello to anyone that came in, talking and reading the paper with her friends Chris and Nikki.
Ann was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Carl and Hester Wagner on July 24, 1924. She spent her early years in and around Barnes City, Iowa attending school, social events and most importantly the dances. It was at one of those dances that she met a handsome, dark haired man that later became her husband, Cedric Kirby. They were later married on June 26, 1942 in Lancaster, Missouri.
In 1957, Ann and Cedric moved to American Falls, ID with their two children Sandra Kay and Michael Charles to be closer to the rest of the Kirby family that had moved to Idaho several years prior.
Ann had many jobs; door-to-door sales for Watkins products, owning her own ceramic studio and most notably, working for Dr. Robert Taylor in American Falls. Ann was recognized as Optometric Assistant of the Year in 1980. Ann was active with the United Methodist Church in American Falls where she established a prayer chain and the annual pancake supper along with various other activities and fund raisers. She taught ceramic classes for adults and 4H members and was a member of the Eastern Idaho Ceramic Association. After moving to Quail Ridge, Ann established a Red Hat Society and organized weekly non-denominational church services every Sunday and was a weekly attendee of bible study classes. These affiliations allowed Ann to meet her neighbors and make many lifelong friends.
Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Robert Huerta, granddaughter, Stephanie Huerta, two great-grandsons, several nieces and nephews, a step-brother Darcy Molynex and many friends at Quail Ridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hester and Carl, husband Cedric, son Michael and step-sister Pauline Barthelman.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00am at Quail Ridge Assisted Living, 797 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Quail Ridge, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Travis Nielsen and his staff for their care and compassion.
Services are under the care of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. Memories, photographs and condolences can be shared at downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020