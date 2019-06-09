Services Wilks Funeral Home 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck , ID 83202 (208) 238-8000 Memorial service 1:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Church 248 N. Arthur Avenue Pocatello , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ann McDougall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann McDougall

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ann McDougall passed away peacefully in her sleep after a 6 year battle with cancer on June 2nd 2019. She had been living with her son John for the past 5 months in Bountiful Utah.



On April 20th, 1935 she was born to Alvin Henry Reading and Ruth Barron Reading at the St. Valentines Hospital in Wendell Idaho Her father ran the local newspaper, The Wendell Irrigationist and her mother taught grade school. They moved to Boise when Alvin became the budget director for the state of Idaho when she was in the second grade. Ann graduated from Boise High in 1953 and then attended the University of Idaho where she studied History and English and received a degree in English in 1957. During her college years, her parents moved to Pocatello when her father Avin Henry had become the manager of the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. Ann met Isaac McDougall and they were married on April 27th 1958.



Ann became an English teacher in Pocatello and then later took over running the family business running 42 rental dwellings She had three children Allison, Isaac Jr and John. Also during the 60s Ann became very active in the Democratic Party making and distributing flyers, leaflets and t-shirts for many candidates and served as a 7 district float chairman for 25 years. Ann became a Real Estate Agent and later a Broker and worked at Gate City Real Estate for several decades and knew many people through her work.



Ann had many interests throughout her life. She learned to knit at 4 and sewed her own wedding dress. She earned her private pilot's license in the 60's , loved to fly with her husband and family and even flew to Barbados in 1974 and Alaska in 1976. She loved politics and making the world around her a better place. She enjoyed history and had an extensive history book collection and many historical maps of Idaho. She especially enjoyed her association with all of the ladies of Work Group and was always in contact one way or another with every member of the group and sincerely cared about them and their lives. She also had a secret love of match box cars and kept a collection all of her life telling her family that they were for visiting children. Ann was a kind caring person and often described as "sweet "and "nice" and never hurt anyone always believing in the best in people and building them up rather than disparaging them.



She is preceded in death by her husband Isaac and her daughter Allison and sister Nancy Kerlin. She is survived by her 2 sons Isaac and John, Daughters in law, Bonnie and Jodie, her niece Liza Kerlin and nephew Read Kerlin, her granddaughter Brook, grandson Alex, granddaughter Chelsea and great granddaughter Emery and great grandson Kole.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24th 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 248 N. Arthur Avenue in Pocatello. Inurnment will follow services in the Mt. View Cemetery. The family will host a reception following services at 4:30 p.m. Inquiries can be made to Wilks Funeral Home. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 9, 2019