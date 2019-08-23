|
Anna Katherine Charlton, born in Bruneau to Allen and May Jewett, passed away 08/18/2019 in Pocatello at age 95. Anna grew up in Three Creek, ID with siblings, Hazel, Harland and Wilma. She attended a one-room school then lived with her grandmother in Buhl to graduate high school. Anna was married to Chuck Charlton for 75 years until his passing in September 2017. A son was born in Texas during chuck's military training and a daughter while serving in WWII. Anna remained in Twin Falls, working and raising their children with family help.
After the war they enjoyed herding sheep in the Jarbridge Mountains, Living in tents and sheep wagons and then farmed in Buhl and Picabo. Mom cooked for ranch hands and her cinnamon and hot rolls topped a list of wonderful meals. Daughters Mary and Joy and son Bret were born during these years. They moved to Pocatello for Dad's Union work until retirement in 199. Mom helped Ad, raised her children and cared for grandchildren. She was active in COPE and belonged to Eastern Star. They retired to an acreage in Challis where family and friends often gathered for holidays, hunting and camping trips. They spent their remaining years in Pocatello.
Mom was a positive person. Her family meant everything and she willingly included any grandchild in an outing. Among other fun things she taught them to drive and play pinochle. She worked hard bu always looked pretty, even when herding sheep, farming or camping.
Anna's survivors are: her children Chuck (Claudia), Penny (Darrell), Mary, Joy and Bret; grandchildren: Mike, Pat, Luke, Kate, David, Angela, Joshua, Anna, Amanda, Coral, Chantelle and Noah; 14 great-grandchildren, also the light of her life; sister, Wilma. She was predeceased by her husband, two grandchildren, Wendy and Mitchel, her parents, a sister and brother.
Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Sun., Aug. 25th at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be at the Buhl Cemetery on Mon., Aug. 26th at 10:00 a.m. Anna's family thanks everyone at the Veterans Home who cared for her with love and kindness. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 23, 2019