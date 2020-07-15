1/1
Annabell Orchard
1932 - 2020
Annabell McKee Orchard, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her daughter's home. Annabell is survived by her children, Cathy (Grant) Terrell, Larry Orchard, and Bob (Diana) Orchard, grandchildren Joe (Deidra) Terrell, Mike (Natasha) Terrell, Connie (Chuck) Mathias, Diana (Eric) Harris, and Jennifer Orchard, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Orchard, daughter Connie Orchard, daughter-in-law Joy Orchard, her two sisters Genevieve Miller and Betty Benedetti, and brother Bob McKee.

Annabell was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on March 4, 1932, to Anna Lovell McKee and Robert Clayton McKee, and spent her early years at the farm on her grandparents' homestead on Rapid Creek Road. She married Don Orchard in 1950 and raised her family in Pocatello. Annabell enjoyed church activities, Bible study, choir, and time with her family. She was fun-loving and loved to play games and any physical activity - walking, hiking, hunting, swimming, and dancing with the love of her life. She was fiercely loyal to her loved ones and known for her hospitality and genuine, joyful spirit. Her greatest challenges were the loss of her daughter Connie in 1966, the loss of her husband in 2004, and her battle with dementia and loss of mobility in the last few years of her life. Her family is grateful to the caring staff at Copper Summit, where she spent her last three years.

Annabell was loved by all who knew her. She treasured her relationships with her friends, her family, and most of all, with the Lord Jesus. "By grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is a gift of God." Ephesians 2:8-9

A Celebration of Life will be held for Annabell at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18, at FMC Park, 10811 N. Rio Vista Rd., Pocatello, ID.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
