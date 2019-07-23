Annabelle L. Lerch, 84, of Goshen, formerly of Pocatello, ID, and Jackson, WY, peacefully passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born July 18, 1935, daughter of John W. Stuckey and Bertha Frey Stuckey.



In an era when most young women did not go to college, she was the third woman to earn a Chemistry degree from the Goshen College. She earned her MA from Idaho State Univ. in 1976.



She married Robert D. Lerch in 1957 and they were blessed with four children, Robbin, Laura, Bob and Barbara.



During her career she taught Chemistry in Freeman, SD, Las Cruces, NM, and Pocatello, ID. Her love of science and teaching inspired many students, including her children who all claim her as their Chemistry teacher.



She received many awards highlighting her as teacher and scientist: Teacher of the Year in Pocatello, ID, Presidential Science Teacher Award for Idaho, American Chemical Society Outstanding Teacher, Woodrow Wilson and Natl. Science Teach fellowship and Idaho Education Assoc. and Vice-President in 1981.



Upon retirement she moved to Jackson, WY. Her love for art inspired her to volunteer at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Annabelle started her own antiques business.



Through her life she was an active leader in her church and was a woman of strong faith. She shared her beautiful soprano voice in choirs everywhere she lived.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert D. Lerch, and four children, Robbin O'Leary (Mike), Laura Horst (Randy), Robert A. Lerch (Jennifer) and Barb Weaver (Mark), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, siblings, Allen Stuckey, Louise Rudo. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Orlene Mason.



Memorial gifts to Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen College Alumni Scholarship Fund, Mennonite Central Committee, or Greencroft Foundation.



Memorial services at Eighth Street Mennonite Church. Visitation-Sun., July 21, 5-8 pm & Mon, July 22, 2:30-3:30 pm, Memorial Service to follow at 4pm. Full obituary at yoderculpfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 23, 2019