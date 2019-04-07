|
|
Archie W. Service passed away in the presence of family and friends at
his home in Pocatello, Idaho on March 3, 2019, at the age of ninety-two.
Archie is survived by his twin sons, David and Basil Service and, his
grandson, Cameron Service. Archie's extreme zest and passion for
life are evidenced by a life-long dedication to family, public
service, travel, adventure and his sixty-six years as a dedicated
Idaho Attorney. While one of Archie's favorite sayings was "one word
from me and then, everyone did as they pleased," the reality was the
opposite, everyone did listen to Archie because his wisdom and
knowledge were often unsurpassed. Those who know Archie always spoke
of his personable trustworthy and competent professionalism, who was
always willing to lend a hand.
A life-long resident of Pocatello, he was born in September of 1926 to
Walter and Edna Service. Archie graduated from Pocatello High School
where he was Student Body President of the class of 1944. Upon
Graduation, Archie enlisted in and served two years in the United
States Naval Reserve during the 2nd World War where he was stationed
on the Pacific Island of Guam serving as an electrician and receiving
an overseas ribbon. After being honorably discharged, Archie then
attended both Idaho State University and Stanford University where he
received his bachelor's degree. Archie then enrolled in the College
of Law at the University of Idaho and while there was associated with
the Phi Alpha Delta professional fraternity and in 1953 was awarded a
Juris Doctor degree (JD). Except for a short period as a part-time
judge on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation, Archie practiced law as a
private practitioner with fellow attorneys Jim Green, Clark Gasser,
Ron Kerl, Jim Spinner, Hon. Rick Carnaroli and Hon. Jim Papas. In 1953
Archie was admitted to the Idaho and US District Courts, and in 1956
was admitted to the US Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court.
In 1962 Archie served as the Sixth District Bar President and from
1978 thru 1979 President of the Pocatello Estate Planning Counsel.
In 2003 Archie received the Sixth District Bar Professional award and
was recognized by the Idaho State Bar for 50 years in the practice of
law. In 2018, Archie was again recognized by the Idaho State Bar for
65 years in the practice of law. From 1959 to 1964 Archie served as
Chairman of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation and from 1978 thru 1979
was Treasurer of the Bannock Memorial Hospital Board. In 1979 Archie
was appointed by fellow Stanford University Graduate and Idaho
Governor John V. Evans as a member of the Idaho State Board of Health
and Welfare where he served three times as its chairman till 1987.
From 1986 through 2006, Archie was a Fellow in the American College
of Trust and Estate Council and was a Director of the Downey State
Bank. Member and past President of the Juniper Hill Golf and Tennis
Club, Archie was also a Pocatello Rotary member, Pocatello Chiefs
(city leader) member and enjoyed playing the piano. In September of
1957, Archie married Anastasia Dokos, and they remained married until
her death on July 3, 2010.
Archie was a mentor to many Idaho lawyers both within and out of his
law firm. He was a shining example of expertise and civility and
among the best examples of what an Idaho lawyer should be. Archie
enjoyed traveling the world and especially enjoyed traveling to his
second home in Sun Valley Idaho where he skied, fly-fished, hiked,
climbed, biked and played tennis and golf.
A celebration of his life will be announced very soon. Please reach
out to us with contact information at [email protected] if you
have any question about Archie's amazing life of celebration.
Archie's secure website: https://idahooutdoor.net/archie/
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bannock County Humane
Society: http://www.bannockhumanesociety.org/
Archie will be missed by all who cherished and adored his unique and
endearing personality.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019