Archie Service

Archie W. Service passed away in the presence of family and friends at



his home in Pocatello, Idaho on March 3, 2019, at the age of ninety-two.



Archie is survived by his twin sons, David and Basil Service and, his



grandson, Cameron Service. Archie's extreme zest and passion for



life are evidenced by a life-long dedication to family, public



service, travel, adventure and his sixty-six years as a dedicated



Idaho Attorney. While one of Archie's favorite sayings was "one word



from me and then, everyone did as they pleased," the reality was the



opposite, everyone did listen to Archie because his wisdom and



knowledge were often unsurpassed. Those who know Archie always spoke



of his personable trustworthy and competent professionalism, who was



always willing to lend a hand.



A life-long resident of Pocatello, he was born in September of 1926 to



Walter and Edna Service. Archie graduated from Pocatello High School



where he was Student Body President of the class of 1944. Upon



Graduation, Archie enlisted in and served two years in the United



States Naval Reserve during the 2nd World War where he was stationed



on the Pacific Island of Guam serving as an electrician and receiving



an overseas ribbon. After being honorably discharged, Archie then



attended both Idaho State University and Stanford University where he



received his bachelor's degree. Archie then enrolled in the College



of Law at the University of Idaho and while there was associated with



the Phi Alpha Delta professional fraternity and in 1953 was awarded a



Juris Doctor degree (JD). Except for a short period as a part-time



judge on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation, Archie practiced law as a



private practitioner with fellow attorneys Jim Green, Clark Gasser,



Ron Kerl, Jim Spinner, Hon. Rick Carnaroli and Hon. Jim Papas. In 1953



Archie was admitted to the Idaho and US District Courts, and in 1956



was admitted to the US Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court.



In 1962 Archie served as the Sixth District Bar President and from



1978 thru 1979 President of the Pocatello Estate Planning Counsel.



In 2003 Archie received the Sixth District Bar Professional award and



was recognized by the Idaho State Bar for 50 years in the practice of



law. In 2018, Archie was again recognized by the Idaho State Bar for



65 years in the practice of law. From 1959 to 1964 Archie served as







Chairman of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation and from 1978 thru 1979



was Treasurer of the Bannock Memorial Hospital Board. In 1979 Archie



was appointed by fellow Stanford University Graduate and Idaho



Governor John V. Evans as a member of the Idaho State Board of Health



and Welfare where he served three times as its chairman till 1987.



From 1986 through 2006, Archie was a Fellow in the American College



of Trust and Estate Council and was a Director of the Downey State



Bank. Member and past President of the Juniper Hill Golf and Tennis



Club, Archie was also a Pocatello Rotary member, Pocatello Chiefs



(city leader) member and enjoyed playing the piano. In September of



1957, Archie married Anastasia Dokos, and they remained married until



her death on July 3, 2010.



Archie was a mentor to many Idaho lawyers both within and out of his



law firm. He was a shining example of expertise and civility and



among the best examples of what an Idaho lawyer should be. Archie



enjoyed traveling the world and especially enjoyed traveling to his



second home in Sun Valley Idaho where he skied, fly-fished, hiked,



climbed, biked and played tennis and golf.



A celebration of his life will be announced very soon. Please reach



out to us with contact information at [email protected] if you



have any question about Archie's amazing life of celebration.



Archie's secure website: https://idahooutdoor.net/archie/



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bannock County Humane



Society: http://www.bannockhumanesociety.org/



Archie will be missed by all who cherished and adored his unique and



Archie will be missed by all who cherished and adored his unique and endearing personality. Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019