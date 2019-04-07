Home

Archie Service Obituary
Archie W. Service passed away in the presence of family and friends at

his home in Pocatello, Idaho on March 3, 2019, at the age of ninety-two.

Archie is survived by his twin sons, David and Basil Service and, his

grandson, Cameron Service. Archie's extreme zest and passion for

life are evidenced by a life-long dedication to family, public

service, travel, adventure and his sixty-six years as a dedicated

Idaho Attorney. While one of Archie's favorite sayings was "one word

from me and then, everyone did as they pleased," the reality was the

opposite, everyone did listen to Archie because his wisdom and

knowledge were often unsurpassed. Those who know Archie always spoke

of his personable trustworthy and competent professionalism, who was

always willing to lend a hand.

A life-long resident of Pocatello, he was born in September of 1926 to

Walter and Edna Service. Archie graduated from Pocatello High School

where he was Student Body President of the class of 1944. Upon

Graduation, Archie enlisted in and served two years in the United

States Naval Reserve during the 2nd World War where he was stationed

on the Pacific Island of Guam serving as an electrician and receiving

an overseas ribbon. After being honorably discharged, Archie then

attended both Idaho State University and Stanford University where he

received his bachelor's degree. Archie then enrolled in the College

of Law at the University of Idaho and while there was associated with

the Phi Alpha Delta professional fraternity and in 1953 was awarded a

Juris Doctor degree (JD). Except for a short period as a part-time

judge on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation, Archie practiced law as a

private practitioner with fellow attorneys Jim Green, Clark Gasser,

Ron Kerl, Jim Spinner, Hon. Rick Carnaroli and Hon. Jim Papas. In 1953

Archie was admitted to the Idaho and US District Courts, and in 1956

was admitted to the US Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court.

In 1962 Archie served as the Sixth District Bar President and from

1978 thru 1979 President of the Pocatello Estate Planning Counsel.

In 2003 Archie received the Sixth District Bar Professional award and

was recognized by the Idaho State Bar for 50 years in the practice of

law. In 2018, Archie was again recognized by the Idaho State Bar for

65 years in the practice of law. From 1959 to 1964 Archie served as



Chairman of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation and from 1978 thru 1979

was Treasurer of the Bannock Memorial Hospital Board. In 1979 Archie

was appointed by fellow Stanford University Graduate and Idaho

Governor John V. Evans as a member of the Idaho State Board of Health

and Welfare where he served three times as its chairman till 1987.

From 1986 through 2006, Archie was a Fellow in the American College

of Trust and Estate Council and was a Director of the Downey State

Bank. Member and past President of the Juniper Hill Golf and Tennis

Club, Archie was also a Pocatello Rotary member, Pocatello Chiefs

(city leader) member and enjoyed playing the piano. In September of

1957, Archie married Anastasia Dokos, and they remained married until

her death on July 3, 2010.

Archie was a mentor to many Idaho lawyers both within and out of his

law firm. He was a shining example of expertise and civility and

among the best examples of what an Idaho lawyer should be. Archie

enjoyed traveling the world and especially enjoyed traveling to his

second home in Sun Valley Idaho where he skied, fly-fished, hiked,

climbed, biked and played tennis and golf.

A celebration of his life will be announced very soon. Please reach

out to us with contact information at [email protected] if you

have any question about Archie's amazing life of celebration.

Archie's secure website: https://idahooutdoor.net/archie/

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bannock County Humane

Society: http://www.bannockhumanesociety.org/

Archie will be missed by all who cherished and adored his unique and

endearing personality.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
