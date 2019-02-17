Ariella Capri Roberts passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, February 1, 2019. She is survived by her parents Paul and Gayle Roberts, and siblings: Bill and Wayne Dunlap, Heather Garner, and Bronwyn and Nikkie Roberts, and her cat Lucy. She served a mission for the in the Washington, Spokane mission, where she touched many lives. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Brigham Young University in Family Studies and Human Development, pursued a Master's Degree, and used her education to bless the lives of her family and friends, and others in her ward/congregation and community. Her energy and humor were a source of joy to all who knew her. Our hearts were filled with laugher by Capri. Capri was involved in service to her community and invigorated those around her with her generosity, thoughtfulness, and capacity to love with sincerity. Capri was courageous and steadfast. She pursued her passions and did not allow fear to prevent her from attempting any and all dreams that came her way. She was a talented singer who brought joy into the lives of others through song. Through service to her church, she exercised her abilities as a talented teacher to bring hope, love, joy, and understanding into the hearts and minds of those she engaged. She is and will continue to be missed by all who knew her kind and generous spirit. Capri requested no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any charitable organization supporting resources for women and children in her honor. "The only way to take sorrow out of death is to take love out of life." -President Russel M. Nelson. The depth of this sorrow marks the true imprint of love Capri left upon the world. Rest in peace. Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary