ArJean D. Schoeck Myers, age 79, passed away April 30, 2020 of pancreatic cancer, at her son's home in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born July 21, 1940 to John L. Schoeck and Velna D. Cranor, in Pocatello, ID. She graduated West H.S. in Salt Lake City in 1958. She graduated with a double bachelor degree in Home Economics and Mgmt & Organization, in 1987 from ISU in Pocatello, ID. She married the love of her life, Kenneth N. Myers, Sr., on October 11, 1958, in Elko, NV. They were married over 61 years. During those years, she was a military wife, living in Okinawa Japan, California, Spain, England, Spokane, WA and then returned to Pocatello, ID. ArJean was a mother and a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, quilting, arts & crafts, old Volkswagens, and antique shopping. She wouldn't pass up a quilt shop! She enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii or back east to see the fall color changes. She loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of LDS-Portneuf ward.



ArJean was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Edward Myers, 8-15-79; mother, Velna Cranor Schoeck, 2-11-78; father, John L. Schoeck, 1-24-01.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Kenneth N. Myers, Sr. of Pocatello; sister, Josalyn Petty Chubbuck, ID; son, Kenneth N. Myers, Jr. (Melissa) of Rio Rancho, NM; son, Benjamin Myers, of Morrilton, AR; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Service plans are unknown at the time and will be shared at a later date. ArJean will be buried in Mountain View Cemetery, in Pocatello, ID.



