Arlyne's family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her during her 87 years, among them: go ahead, take the trip to Jackpot, laugh.... a lot, fish ..... a lot, root for the Atlanta Braves, deal the cards and never miss an opportunity to spend hours tole painting with your daughters. But most importantly, family meant everything to her and she meant everything to us.



Arlyne Kay was born in Wendell, Idaho five minutes after her twin sister Darlyne Mae on February 21,1932 to Eva Mae (Wagner) and Kenneth Wells Keeler. Siblings Barbara, Janet, and Larry completed her family. Raised in Jerome, she learned that the only wealth one needed was family.



Arlyne and her family moved to Pocatello when she was 15. She took a job at Miller's Bakery where she met her husband Bernard (Barnie) Koehler. They were married on Sept. 3, 1948. Arlyne and Barnie raised six children: Cheri, Jerome, Dana, Jackie, Theresa, and Ivy and taught them the importance of love, faith, and family. Years later she remarked, "There were a lot of good things about being a parent. You have all the love from the family and there is always something to do. Some days it doesn't seem like it, but when you look back you realize it was the happiest days of your life."



Arlyne was reunited with her husband of 56 years, Barnie Koehler on March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, her daughter Ivy, son-in-law Chuck, and two grandsons. She is survived by her five children: Cheri (Don) Stallsmith, Jerome (Chris) Koehler, Dana (Kim) Koehler, Jackie (Jeff) Harris, Theresa (Ed) Dickerson, 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Arlyne, our beloved mother, incredible grandmother, and anchor of our large family, is greatly missed. She left us far too soon.



Family will meet visitors starting at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Joseph's Chapel, 439 North Hayes, Pocatello, Idaho. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Downard Funeral Home, Pocatello, Idaho Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary