She was born on July 15, 1948 to Jasper Newton and Fay Lavern Cook Redfearn in Puyallup, Washington. Her parents later moved to Moses Lake, Washington where she grew up spending many hours on the lake near their home. Near the end of her senior year, her father was transferred to Hillfield Air Base in Ogden. She finished out the last two month of her senior attending Ben Lomond High School.Arminta attended Weber State College where she met Bill, they were married on July 15, 1967. Their daughter Arminta was born in on June 15, 1968 and their son William III was born on June 9, 1970. That fall they moved to Pocatello where Bill took a teaching and coaching position in District #25. Arminta worked for the Credit Bureau of Pocatello as a collector and later was promoted to Manager. In 1988 Maria blessed her life and became involved in the many activities she was involved with during her childhood years. She enjoyed Maria's high schools years at Century and the many soccer games kept her busy. In her spare time she could be found with her nose buried in a book.She is survived by her Husband Bill, daughters Arminta and Maria and her son William III. Her Father and mother and two brothers preceded her in death. Her faith and her friends in the Latter Day Church were a joy in her life. She loved teaching kid is Sunday school and later as a Cub Scout leader.Due to Covid-19 private family graveside services will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 in Mountainview Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.