Barbara Jane Brothers, 72, passed away January 5, 2020 following a sudden illness.
Barbara was born January 28, 1947 to Wilmer Steven "Bill" and Dorothy (Dowda) Brothers in Long Beach, California, where she was raised and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She later received her Associates Degree at Long Beach Community College.
Barbara remained in Southern California until her family moved to Idaho. It was here that her love of animals was able to blossom in the open areas to enjoy nature. She especially loved her dogs, and horseback riding. She also found something she could openly share her heart with, volunteer work. She could always be found volunteering with the numerous opportunities of service in this community. When she wasn't volunteering, she was found at the jobs she loved, Edward Jones, and then on to ISU Campus Recreation. She was a good friend to many! She loved to travel, yoga and fitness exercises. She especially loved her grandchildren!
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Jason) Hedstrom; five grandchildren, Jadon, Jenna, Ellie, Easton, and Marlee Hedstrom; and a brother, Steve (Karen) Brothers.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Brothers; and her heart was never the same with the tragic passing of her daughter, Jennifer Mauger in 1990.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Norton Cemetery, W. 16th Street, McCammon, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to be made in her honor at the Pocatello Animal Services, P.O. Box 281, Pocatello, ID 83204.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 10, 2020