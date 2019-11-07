|
Barbara R. Lowe, 83, a Pocatello resident, formerly of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her four daughters.
Barbara was born in Wendell, Idaho on March 27, 1936. Her parents, Vivian H. Rulien and Dr. Ward A. Rulien moved to Glenns Ferry, Idaho in 1945, where Barbara spent most of her childhood. After graduating from Glenns Ferry High School, Barbara married Ray S. Lowe and had four beautiful daughters. Barbara and Ray were later divorced.
After college, Barbara broke gender barriers and became a very skilled machinist, working in a male-dominated field at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL).
Barbara was innately creative at her core. She excelled at knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, painting and poetry. But, her greatest love was gardening, which she passed down to all four of her daughters.
Barbara is survived by her brother Ward (Joann) Rulien, daughters: Julie (Kerry) Tuckett, Rae (Chris) Meyers, Brandy (Melissa) Lowe and Melinda Lowe; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Gwendolyn Rulien, and her parents Vivian H. Rulien and Dr. Ward A. Rulien.
There are no public services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 7, 2019