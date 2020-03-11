|
Bart was born September 8, 1938 in Quincy, Illinois, the eldest of four children of Eugene and Avonell. After high school, Bart enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Yuma, Arizona until the base was sold to the Marines. The sale allowed him to be discharged early which was great with him. He then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he met and married his first wife, and the mother of his 3 children, Vickie Chambers. Bart and Vickie moved to Pocatello where he worked in construction for his former father-in-law and friend Ren Chambers. Bart had several professions over the years, but his true love was in sales. He worked for many years at Blocks Department Store, a job he loved dearly. He had customers who purchased 501s and some who bought $500 suits; everyone was treated the same. It was Jackie Block who talked Bart into doing ads for the store, and he got a lot of razzing from friends about it. He sold many men in SE Idaho their first suit and was always tickled when someone would mention the fact to him. It was during this time Bart married his second wife, Caroline Lee Hoffman. They were later divorced.
In 1983 shortly before his birthday, Bart met his match when introduced to his third and final wife, Sue Noble. After a whirlwind romance, we were married April 7, 1984 in Elko, Nevada. Even though life has tossed us some curve balls along the way, we have tried to keep our sense of humor and carry on. Many were skeptical, but we knew it was meant to be. It's been a quick 36 years. Bart passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2020.
Bart had a few things that he was proud of; his kids and grandkids, making a hole-in-one on #16 at Highland Golf Course, being a great friend to those he loved, and quitting smoking after a 50 year habit.
Bart is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Shannan, Kellie (Tom), and Kevin (Jenny) along with four grandkids and four greats. Also surviving him are his mother-in-law, Dorothy and former wife Vickie as well as his furkids Huck and Finn.
It was a life well lived. Rest in peace my love.
Special thanks to Heritage Hospice along with Bart's medical providers that have given him such great care over the years.
As per his wishes, there will not be a funeral. The family will celebrate his life with and Irish wake at a later date. Cremation and final arrangements are being handled by Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 11, 2020