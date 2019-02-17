Home

Ben Chantry


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ben Chantry Obituary
Ben E. Chantry, 82, passed away quietly Feb. 14 at his home in Fair Oaks, Ca.

Born 1936 to Marjorie and Earl Chantry, Ben graduated from Pocatello High School in 1954 as one of four valedictorians. Upon graduating, he attended MIT, earning a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering in 1959. From 1959-1993, he worked for Aerojet in Sacramento as a project engineer developing and testing rocket fuels. After he retired, he owned and operated Energy Plus, a stove and spa business in El Dorado Hills ,CA.

Having learned to golf caddying at the Pocatello Country Club, Ben became an avid life-long golfer, playing in the Aerojet Evening League after his retirement and golfing in Palm Springs and Sun River, OR.

He is survived by a sister, Barbara Cluver of Wiesbaden, Germany; two sons, Tom and Clark Scatchard; and two granddaughters, Chelsea Birmingham and Skylar Scatchard.

A memorial service will be held in May at the Congregational Church followed by a burial in the Pocatello cemetary
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
