Bettie Joan Hansen Kunz, 86, of Bern, Idaho passed away on 24 June 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho. She was born 9 July 1932 in College Ward, Utah to Clifford E. Hansen and Ivy Mary Olsen Hansen. She married Montain D. Kunz on 19 June 1953 in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and resided her entire married life in Bern, Idaho where she was a conscientious and dedicated wife and mother.







She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, quilting, and gardening and she loved attending and serving in the temple. She held various callings in the church throughout her life. She found great joy in all her church callings. She particularly loved the many years she served with the Young Women and spent several years as Young Women Camp Leader. She and her husband, Montain, served as missionaries in the Oakland California visitor's center, the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, and for two weeks, one summer, at the Smith Family Farm during the Hill Cumorah Pageant in New York. They also served together in the Logan Utah Temple for many years.







Bettie's greatest joy was her family including children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Montain, five children: Bart Kunz (Denice) of Star Valley WY, Corey Kunz (Brenda) of Soda Springs ID, Darcy Kunz (Vera) of Kamas UT, Lynden Kunz (Sue) of Nebraska City NE, and Lisa Harvey (Dave) of Grace ID, 20 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Darma Christensen, Martha Swan, Nellie Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters LaRean Reynolds and Iva Lou Baldwin, a sister who died in infancy and by her grandson Jeremy Bart Kunz.







Services will be held at the Bern Ward Chapel at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before time of service at the Bern Ward Chapel. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 30, 2019