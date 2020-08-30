Betty June Teuscher, 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 30, 1928 to John R. and Edith F. Harris.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 12 years Dennis R. Teuscher; a brother, Johnny Harris; sister, Darlene Green; her son, Steven D. Teuscher; and grandson, Travis K. Teuscher.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple to her wonderful husband Dennis.
She is survived by her son Randy (Vicki); daughter-in-law, Connie Teuscher; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sybbi Hospice Care.
Per Betty's request and due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no funeral services. Interment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
.