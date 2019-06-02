Beverly Janet Holub, 88, died peacefully at Caring Hearts Assisted Living, Pocatello, ID, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the first child of Leslie Beecher and Dorothy Isabell (Sherman) MacMurdo and was the oldest sister to her dear brothers Paul, Ronald, and Robert. Born in Medford, Massachusetts in 1930, Beverly was a graduate of Medford High School.



As a teen, Beverly was known in her community for her beautiful singing voice. She sang on the radio in Boston, at her church, and at community events. She enjoyed oil painting and was a talented cake decorator. In the 1970s, she made cakes for weddings and for her brother's restaurant in Boston. A few years after the death of her husband, she and the family moved to Pocatello in 1977 to be close to her oldest daughter. She was always a hard worker and held interesting and varied jobs. In Pocatello, she was a manager at McDonalds, a cake decorator at Albertson's, an exceptional saleswoman in the China, Crystal, and Silver department at ZCMI, a receptionist at Triple A Lawncare, and a Mary Kay lady.



Beverly married Raymond A. Holub, Jr. in 1963 in Massachusetts. She was the mother of four children, Linda (Glenn) Ankrum, Arizona; Gail Gabrielson, Missouri; Elizabeth (Brian) Kauffmann, Pocatello; and Raymond (Nancy) Holub, Brooklyn, NY. She had six grandchildren, Scott Lang, Pamela Ankrum Ward, Noel Ankrum, Kim Lang Kahmann, Anthony Holub and Katelyn Holub, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, daughter Linda, her parents, three brothers and one great-granddaughter.



The family wishes to thank Dr. LaVonne Mills, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, and the staff and many wonderful caregivers at Caring Hearts Assisted Living. We will always be deeply grateful for the loving, gentle care provided to our beloved mother, Beverly. We also wish to thank the other residents at Caring Hearts and their families for the love and friendship shown to mom and to us over the last 21 months.



Beverly's family will receive friends at a vigil to be held at Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Avenue, Pocatello, ID, on Thursday, June 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7th. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.downardfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary