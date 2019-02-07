|
|
William "Bill" Curtis Anderson, 58, son of Newel & Velma Van Orden Anderson, passed away peacefully Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 in Pocatello. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., Feb. 8th at the Highland Stake Center located at 2140 Satterfield Drive in Pocatello. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thu., Feb 7th at Wilks Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 7, 2019