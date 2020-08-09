Bill C. Dixon passed away on August 6, 2020. Bill was born March 14, 1946 to Bill and Verna Dixon. He was raised in Downey Idaho and graduated from Marsh Valley High School where, according to Bill, he was a sports legend and class clown. He was drafted and served in the US Army. Upon returning home, Bill married Lana Olson on April 4, 1970. After traveling from job to job as a heavy equipment operator, they settled in Blackfoot Idaho to raise their family, later moving back to Downey Idaho where they could be close to family and the mountains he loved. Bill retired from the Operating Engineers in 2008 after "41 years consecutive years" of hard work. He was a Member in Good Standing with the Operating Engineers Local 370/Local 302 to his last day and was proud to have held many positions with the board over the years.Anyone who has talked to Bill has heard his tales of hunting and probably saw more than a few pictures. He loved being outdoors and could be seen wandering his yard, cup of coffee in hand or riding his bicycle. Bill had the kindest heart and was always there to help anyone who needed help. He was meticulous in the details of even the smallest project and quick to remind us that having the right tool was the key to a good job and it was always better to measure twice and cut once. Bill never stopped his love of learning and was reading calculus books and studying history up until the moment he was not longer able.Bill is going to be missed by all whos lives he touched. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Lana (Olson) Dixon, his children Trina (Dan) Bull, Bill Ryan (Kayla) Dixon, Devin Dixon, and Mistie (Jake) Machen, his sister Dixie (Jack) Day, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Bill was preceded in death by his parents Verna and Bill Dixon, his step father Roy Baucke, and two granddaughters Marlee M. Dixon and Shayenne Alora Hauser.A private viewing will be held at Horsley Funeral Home in Malad City Idaho on August 11, 2020 following all are welcome to a graveside service at noon at Cambridge Cemetery. Please wear a mask if you are able/desire.The family wishes to thank Dr. Melissa Kjos for all of her care she gave her first patient over the years and the kind people of Encompass Hospice for their support.