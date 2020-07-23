Bill Stinger passed on July 17, 2020 in Boise. He was born in Pocatello on December 19, 1946 and had five siblings: Janet Dixon, Peggy (Vince) Croft, Rick, Terry (LaReece), and Calvin (Tamara.) Bill married Diane McLaughlin on April 8, 1981.



Many would agree that Bill was a character. His unique personality and ability to interact with people were the basis of his character and what endeared him to so many. Making friends was easy for Bill and was evident throughout his life. It was a rare occasion that Bill didn't know someone and even through his declining health neighbors would stop by while he sat on his front porch to have a chat and some laughs.



Also creative, Bill had the ability to see a space and create a fitting wood creation. His carvings, frames and furniture are sprinkled in homes and offices throughout Idaho. He loved to fish the many fresh-water bodies of Idaho and the Pacific Ocean along the Oregon coast. Bill was an avid skier and loved gliding down the slopes of Pebble Creek, Targhee and Sun Valley with family. He couldn't pass up an antique deal and filled his carpentry shop in old town Pocatello with his treasures.



Deep love combined with shared experiences with his children, BJ (Shantel) Pocatello; Jim, Bend OR; and Mary (Jesse) Hibler, Meridian ID led them all to become curious and observant life-long learners with healthy lifestyles and friendly personalities. His granddaughter, Lynn, became his light as his health declined.



Special thanks to Dr. LaVonne Mills and Treasure Valley Hospice. These kind professional health caregivers are amazing.



Private Celebrations of Life will be held because of the Covid 19 pandemic.



Condolences to family can be sent to stindia3@isu.edu



