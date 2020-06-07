Bill Loren Craven was born July 1, 1934 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the third child of Oda Raymond (O.R.) and Mildred (Toyer) Craven.
He attended Washington Elementary, Franklin Junior High and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1952.
He served in the military from the fall of 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He served during the Korean Conflict and often said he was lucky because he was serving in Germany at 7th Army Headquarters where he worked as a Chaplin's Assistant.
He married Charlyne Hale on July 13, 1957. They resided in Oxnard, California, where she taught school and Bill attended Ventura Junior College. Their eldest daughter Lauren (Lori) was born there. After Bill received his Associates degree, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. Charlyne continued to teach elementary school, while Bill attended Arizona State University. He graduated summa cum laude in Transportation. His second daughter, Jill was born there.
After graduation, in 1961, the family moved back to Pocatello, where Bill took over his father's business, Craven Warehouse. Bill, and later with his younger brother, Jerry (Kayo) Craven ran the business until 1973, when they sold it. Their third child, Matt was born there. Bill and Kayo purchased the Allied Van Lines Franchise, Roche Moving and Storage in Pocatello and Idaho Falls from their cousin, Roger Roche in 1971. They sold the Allied business in 1976. Together they also purchased and operated 40 Winks Waterbeds in Pocatello and Soda Springs. They sold the stores in 1980.
For many years Bill and Charlyne collected antiques, and ran several different Antique stores in Pocatello. They also did many estate sales all around Southern Idaho.
Bill and Charlyne also loved and followed Idaho State University Athletics. They were very active members of the ISU Booster Club. Besides attending all the home games, they traveled to a majority of the out of town games played by the football, basketball and wrestling teams. Even their Holidays were shared. When football and basketball players couldn't go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve dinners, there was always plenty of room at the Craven's table.
Bill and Charlyne finally, fully retired and moved to Island Park, Idaho in 1994, where they enjoyed the great outdoors; fishing, hunting, berry-picking, and snowmobiling.
In 2003 they moved to Providence, Utah, where they remained until 2018, when they moved to Helena, Montana.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, his three children, Lori (Greg) Cano, Jill Wilke, and Matt (Ali) Craven. Five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), his brother, Jerry (Kayo) Craven, sister-in-law, Barbara Gledhill, brother-in-law, Robert Cowan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the VA services of Fort Harrison and Frontier Hospice of Helena, Montana for all their wonderful attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bill's name to the Bengal Athletics Boosters, Attn: Donna Hayes at hayesdonn@isu.edu Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Bill.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.