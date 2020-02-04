|
|
Billy Howard Lepchenske passed away peacefully at home in the arms of loved ones on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Bill was born in East Prairie, Missouri on September 29th, 1930 and grew up in Bertrand, Missouri. At the age of 10 he began farming with his beloved Uncle Dick, driving a tractor. These were some of his fondest memories. After graduation he worked at a bank in Sikeston, Missouri.
During the Korean War Bill enlisted in the US Air Force. He was a flight engineer on a B-26 Aircraft, towing targets for army soldiers on the ground learning how to fire anti-aircraft weapons in Moses Lake, Washington. He was reassigned to Hill Air Force base where he met his wife, VaLaine Wood, who was assigned to park airplanes. After a short courtship, they were married for 65 years.
In 1955 Bill moved his wife and baby to Missouri to farm, but changed careers and worked for a finance company in Cape Girardeau, and in Quincy, Illinois. After four years they moved to Clearfield, Utah.
They purchased their first home in Clinton, and Bill worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. In 1967 the family moved to Brigham City, Utah. He spent many long days as foreman on the Great Salt Lake causeway, maintaining the tracks across the Great Salt Lake.
After 17 years he made a move to the Federal Railroad Administration as a track safety inspector, which meant a move to Fargo, N.D. After one cold winter there, he opened an office in Pocatello, Idaho where he worked until he was 82. He worked hard and loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, VaLaine, sons Mark and Kirk (Jennifer) Lepchenske, daughters Lisa Armijo and Kim Smith (Jim), 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and his sister, Joanne Quertermous.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 4, 2020