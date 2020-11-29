Blanche DiGiacomo Maher who was born; Bianca Carmela Vincenzina DiGennaro November 25, 1922 in Lauria, Superior, Province of Potenza, Italy to Concettina Iadone and Vincenzo DiGennaro. Blanche emigrated to the United States with her parents when she was 8 months old in 1923. 10 days after their arrival, her father passed away suddenly from an aneurysm and the family was left alone. Not being able to speak English, Concettina found work sewing coats to support herself and her family.
Determined to get a good education, Blanche worked hard in school and put herself through additional schooling to learn shorthand, typing and other secretarial skills. She excelled in her studies. After graduating and getting her first secretarial job, she met and married Alfred DiGiacomo and they had three children, Denyce, Connie and Alfred Jr. The family lived in Belleville, New Jersey then moved to West Orange, New Jersey, and finally to Livingston. Blanche loved spending time with all of her family. She loved her sisters, Erma, Betty, Lilly, Nancy, Lucy and her brother Johnny. She had a brother August who lived in South America and a sister Antionette who was in Italy.
Blanche loved the beach, even though she didn't like to swim. The family spent many fun filled summers at Seaside Heights, enjoying the beach and the amusement park there. Blanche also loved the big city and landed a job as an Executive Secretary for Equitable Life Insurance in New York City, where she worked for 25 years.
Blanche was quite the lady and taught all of her children how to set a proper table, clean efficiently, and have good manners. You always knew you were going to have a memorable time if Blanche was involved ...she knew how to throw the best parties, cook remarkable feasts, took every risk and had a smile that would make you feel like the most important person in the room. Her sense of adventure was not shared by all in her family, and her children usually were stuck holding her purse at the bottom of the highest roller coaster! Her born into life best friend, was her granddaughter Gina. She was her kindred spirit, they enjoyed great food, good drinks, long drives, singing, dancing, inappropriate jokes, cooking, shopping and lots of casino time together.
Blanche loved to travel, one of her favorite trips was visiting her oldest sister Antoinette in Italy!
After Alfred's passing, Blanche married Edward Maher, a Police officer from Harrison, New Jersey. They loved to travel and visited places all across the country. Blanche and Edward moved from New Jersey to Ohio, and then to Snelleville, Georgia. They loved the warm weather and long summers there.
In their later years, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho to be closer to family. Blanche enjoyed living in Pocatello, even though she said she hated it because of the cold winters. She loved spending time with her family, going to the local restaurants like Elmers, where she said she got the best pancakes, Uncle Jims Buffet, or Fuji where she loved the entertaining cooks. She loved shopping at Fashion 15 and getting pedicures with the girls. She made many friends, and loved spending time with them, hearing about their adventures and telling them of hers.
Blanche passed away surrounded by family on November 11, 2020 just two weeks before her 98 birthday. She will be greatly missed!
Prior to her passing she was blessed to be lovingly cared for by her family and the amazing staff at the Gables in Pocatello and the Meadows in Salmon, Idaho. We are grateful for their loving care and kindness.
She Is survived by Denyce Bigley (Joseph) of Salmon, Idaho, Connie Utter of Brunswick, Ohio. 7 Grandchildren-Gina Lee (Kevin), Anthony Barbato (Lucy), Maria Bigley, of Pocatello, Idaho, Julianne Logefeil (Shawn) of Crescent City, California, Vince Barbato (Sarah), Michael Bigley (Bailee) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Mark Bigley (Cassidy) of Lehi, Utah and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred DiGiacomo Sr., son, Alfred DiGiacomo Jr. and husband Edward Maher.
A private funeral mass was held in her honor and interment took place in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Jersey. Condolences may be sent the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
