Bobbie L. Richmond, age 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family on October 26, 2020. Bob was born on June 16, 1929 in Winterset, Iowa to John Henry and Cora May (Chicken) Richmond.He started school in Grant City, Missouri. In 1935 the family moved to Forrest City, Missouri where he completed grade school. Due to Bob's asthma, his family moved to Pocatello in 1941. Bob attended Franklin Jr High and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1947.While attending high school, he worked for Western Union and Speed King gas station. Upon graduation, Bob went to work for the Railway Express Agency.In 1948, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force. During the Korean War he served in both Japan and Korea. His home base was at the Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. In 1952, Staff Sgt. Bob Richmond received an honorable discharge and returned home 3 1/2 years later.Bob then enrolled in Idaho State College Vocational Trade and Industry Programs where he completed both Refrigeration and the Electrical Course. In 1955 Bob went to work at the Atomic Energy Site in Scoville, Idaho, where he was employed for the next (19) years as a licensed journeyman electrician. In 1974 Bob went to work for the IBEW Local #449 where he worked until he retired as a journeyman wireman in 1991. Bob thought the world of his IBEW brothers and considered them as his second family.Bobbie Leonard Richmond leaves behind his beloved family, his wife of 64 years (Evelyn), daughter Bobette Wilson, son Brent (Patti) Richmond and his four grandchildren. Bobbie Leonard (Savanna) Richmond, Lyle Christopher (Sadi) Richmond, Michael James Richmond and Holly Marie Wilson, and his brother Art (Linda) Richmond.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Cora May Richmond, sister Phyllis (Ted) Dekker and brother John (Betty) Richmond. The family will hold a private memorial service with Military Rights on Friday, October 30, 2020 under the care of Colonial Funeral Home. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date for friends and family.