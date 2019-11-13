|
Bonnie Llyn Draper, 77, of Goshen, Idaho passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019.
Bonnie was born on September 2, 1942, in Lava Hot Springs, ID, to William Earl Hill and Nada Egan Hill. She grew up in the town of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and was the second youngest child in a large family. She attended school in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and Marsh Valley, Idaho.
On February 14, 1958 she married William F. Robinson. Together they had three sons: Randy, Stewart, and Darrin. Bonnie and Bill were later divorced. Bonnie studied to become a cosmetologist and worked at a salon in Pocatello following her divorce. On January 8, 1971 she married Jackie (Jack) W. Draper in Pocatello, Idaho. Jack had three children from a previous marriage: Kym, Scott, and Kurt. The combined family lived in a two-bedroom home in Pocatello until building a home in the Goshen area and moving there in February of 1972.
At their home in Goshen, Bonnie and Jack raised their six children and added one more child, a daughter Tanielle in 1976.
Bonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Goshen Ward and served faithfully in many callings. Bonnie led a busy and active life. Raising her large family was her highest priority and she was equal to the challenge. She loved spending time with her family: camping trips, Christmas parties, Easter dinners, Halloween parties, picnics, Sunday evening get-togethers and more are fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to raising her family, she found time to be a very good cook and a talented seamstress. She also did hair appointments in her home for many of the members of the ward and community.
Bonnie worked for the Bon Marche in Idaho Falls, US Bank in Shelley, and for the Idaho Falls Dental Group in Idaho Falls. After Jack retired from his job, they enjoyed their retirement years traveling and keeping up with their large family until Jack's death in 2010.
Bonnie is survived by six children, Randy (Shannon) Robinson of Idaho Falls, Kym (Perry) Wallace of Ogden, Utah, Scott (Nancy) Draper of Glendale, Arizona, Darrin (Melissa) Robinson of Goshen, Idaho, Kurt (Nancy) Draper of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Tanielle (Chad) McDaniel of West Jordan, Utah, two brothers, three sisters, 27 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Draper; son, Stewart Robinson; her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Goshen Ward Chapel in Goshen at 792 North 1090 East, Shelley, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Goshen Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 13, 2019