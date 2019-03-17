|
|
Bowdrie Scott Chatterton, 20, of Soda Springs passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs Bailey Creek LDS Chapel.
Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening at the Funeral Home from 7-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
Condolence can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019