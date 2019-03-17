Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Resources
More Obituaries for Bowdrie Chatterton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bowdrie Chatterton


1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bowdrie Chatterton Obituary
Bowdrie Scott Chatterton, 20, of Soda Springs passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs Bailey Creek LDS Chapel.

Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening at the Funeral Home from 7-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.

Condolence can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now