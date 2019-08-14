Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley J. Miller


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley J. Miller Obituary
Bradley J. Miller, 53, of Pocatello, ID, drowned in a tragic boating accident at American Falls Reservoir on August 11, 2019.

Brad was born and raised in Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1983. His employment was in construction. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brad loved boating! He loved working with his hands to build things through his skill as a carpenter. When he was younger, he also enjoyed snow skiing.

Brad is survived by his wife; Karie Lynn Hunter Miller; his father, Theron J. Miller, West Haven, UT; sisters, Tracey (Terry) Gardner, Pocatello, ID; Julie (Charles) Burke, Twin Falls, ID; Patricia (Lorin) Wilding, West Haven, UT; brother, Kim T. (Theresa) Miller, Patterson, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Clarice B. Mendenhall Miller, and a nephew, Matthew Allen Lee.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road with graveside services following at 11:30 a.m., at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now