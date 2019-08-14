|
Bradley J. Miller, 53, of Pocatello, ID, drowned in a tragic boating accident at American Falls Reservoir on August 11, 2019.
Brad was born and raised in Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1983. His employment was in construction. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brad loved boating! He loved working with his hands to build things through his skill as a carpenter. When he was younger, he also enjoyed snow skiing.
Brad is survived by his wife; Karie Lynn Hunter Miller; his father, Theron J. Miller, West Haven, UT; sisters, Tracey (Terry) Gardner, Pocatello, ID; Julie (Charles) Burke, Twin Falls, ID; Patricia (Lorin) Wilding, West Haven, UT; brother, Kim T. (Theresa) Miller, Patterson, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Clarice B. Mendenhall Miller, and a nephew, Matthew Allen Lee.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road with graveside services following at 11:30 a.m., at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019