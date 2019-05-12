Brandon Michael Grammer, age 29, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho.



Brandon was born on May 16, 1989 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clarence Michael Grammer and Janean Ilene Grammer. Brandon grew up with his younger sister Brittney L. Grammer.



Brandon lived in Idaho Falls until the age of 3 when his family decided to move to Pocatello. He moved to Montana for a short time and learned to master the art of epoxy and took pride in his work.



Brandon met the love of his life, Misty Jean Clark, and moved back to Pocatello to live with her and her 4 children. Brandon became such an amazing step-father and loved those 4 kids as his own.



Brandon is survived by his mother, Janean Ilene Grammer; his sister, Brittney Grammer; his wife, Misty Clark and children Elijah, Makinzie, Payton and Mason; his two estranged boys, Braden and Dakota.



Honoring his wishes, Brandon was cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. A memorial gathering is currently pending.