Brent Knight passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 73. The way he died is just like he lived; he put up a fight until the very end. The Lord heard our prayers and took Brent's hand and led him home. Brent was tough and he was brave, but his struggles in life were lifted from his tired shoulders. He was blessed to be surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife Sharlyn, daughter Nicole Knight Lynch and her husband Bill Lynch, his son Kris Knight and his wife Shelley Knight. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren Bellamy and Coleson Lynch. He is also survived by many other family members and friends that became extended family. You know who you are.
He was born on February 14, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Sam and Marjorie Knight. He had three siblings, Sally, Russell, and Sammy. He spent his teen years raising hell and loving life. He wrote his own rules and paved his own way.
Brent was a cement finisher, carpet layer, and a truck driver, but in 1979 at the age of 32 he was severely injured in an accident that left him with many medical issues and left him disabled for the rest of his life. In this tragedy Brent fought to stay alive, and from then on his job was to be a full time dad, our Mr. Mom. He was a dad that was strict, no nonsense, but loved like you couldn't imagine. His children were his world as was his wife, Sharlyn. They celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary in August 2019. They had a true love. She held his hand in sickness and health and 'til death do us part. Without the care that our mom provided him over the years, we wouldn't have had him for as long as we did.
The struggles that Brent lived with are unimaginable. He wasn't expected or supposed to live past his accident, but like the tough man he was, he set out to prove everyone wrong. Over the years, he lost his vision, regained vision, and later was completely blind. He didn't let his limitations hold him back, and if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. His medical charts could fill shelves, but rarely if ever did you hear him complain. He was a survivor.
He was blessed to have doctors, nurses and so many other medical professionals that have cared for him over the years, and he and his family are forever thankful for their care.
A private family burial will take place atMountain View Cemetery. A viewing by reservation only is available Tuesday; please contact the Cornelison Funeral Home for an appointment. A celebration of life will take place later this summer where we can celebrate Brent together with memories and stories.
Amazing grace how sweet the sound, I was blind and now I see...
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 19, 2020