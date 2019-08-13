|
|
Brian David Moody age 43 passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 16th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 11:30-12-30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
A full obituary is available and condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019