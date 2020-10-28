1/
Brian Reed Capell
1958 - 2020
Brian Reed Capell, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thur., Oct. 29 at Wilks funeral home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Masks are required for all services and viewings.

On Friday October 30th webcasting of the service will be availible online. Due to covid restrictions and limited seating family will reach out to specific individuals to attend the service in person. All others are encouraged to watch the service online and sign the online guest book for the family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Fri., Oct. 30 at the Arimo LDS Church.

Webcasting of the service, memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
