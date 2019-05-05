Bridget Marie Brown entered the world on August 16, 1978 and was the light of her mother Barbara's life. 5 years later Monte Wise became her dad, and she became the light of his life as well.



May 2 of this year was a special day for all of us when Bridget entered a new world, and was finally able to skip and jump and run with God. (And go fishing with her Grandpa!)



Bridget had a large, wonderful impact on everyone who knew her. She made the world a better place just by being here, and her amazing, contagious smile inspired those who met her to have a better outlook on their own lives.



Bridget had a zest for life despite her limitations, as evidenced by her participation in snow skiing, white water rafting, horse back riding, and countless other activities whenever her parents allowed her free rein to do so.



Many, many people contributed to Bridget's joy in this life, and those same people will miss her here, even though her loved ones in heaven are blessed that she has joined them.



Bridget will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.



DREAM BIG, LITTLE ONE!!!



Memorial services for Bridget will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary