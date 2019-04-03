|
|
Loving husband, father and friend. Born September 17th 1952, passed away surrounded by his children on March 19th 2019. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Terrie who he loved very much. They were married on November 13th 1971. They had 2 children together Nikkole and Jake. A celebration of life for both Bruce and Terrie has been planned for Sunday April 14th from 4-7 PM at the juniper hills country club. We welcome your correspondence to be sent to 42 Greenwood Ave Pocatello ID 83204. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. We would also like to thank Heritage Hospice (Chrissy, Cassie, Nicole, Lyndell and Dusty) for the special care they gave to our parents.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 3, 2019