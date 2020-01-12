Home

Burton Zahm
Burton Joseph Zahm


1963 - 2020
Burton Joseph Zahm Obituary
Burton Joseph Zahm

February 19, 1963 - Jan 3, 2020

Burton Joseph Zahm passed away after a short illness. He was Born in Pocatello Idaho to Gerald Patrick and Diana Mae (Devenberg) Zahm.

Burt attended St. Anthony Elementary School, Alameda Jr. High and Pocatello High School.

Burt had two children, daughter Heather, and son Daylynne. His children were the lights of his life and his purpose for being. Burt spent his later years in Salmon which were his happiest years. He loved the freedom of being outdoors and the beauty of his surroundings.

Burt is survived by his children, Heather (Adam) Higgins, grandson Hendrix Higgins, Sparks, Nevada and Daylynne Zahm of Salmon Idaho, Siblings, Sherry (Dell) Christiansen, American Falls Id, Monica (Rick) Morrow, Jerome, ID, Doug (Donna) Zahm, Silver Springs, Nevada, Paula Bell, Monette, AR, Matthew (Laurie) Zahm, Kimberly (Wayne) Curtis, James Zahm all of Pocatello, ID, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeding death by his parents, Gerald and Diana Zahm, 4 brothers, Shayne, Spencer, Anthony and Andrew, and 2 sisters Theresa and Mary.

A celebration of life will be held in Island Park, Idaho this summer. Please contact the family for further information.

The family would like to thank everyone who has helped to make his last months comfortable, happy and fulfilling.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
