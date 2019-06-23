C. Charlene Phelps, age 68, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on June 2nd, 2018, at her home due to complications of a long illness. Char was born on July 31st, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Erma L. Magers and Charles W. Wright. In 1960 the family including her 3 younger siblings moved to Boise, Idaho where she attended Hillcrest Elementary, South Junior High and Bishop Kelly High School.



Char loved the great outdoors, the family was always camping during summer months in the Owyhee Mountains, floating the Boise River and sledding in innertubes all winter, but her favorite was sightseeing with her companion Greg, from back roads to freeways just to see where they ended. Her favorite job was working for Vickers Western Store in Pocatello where she loved repairing boots and saddles. She was a hunter, a collector of doodads and lover of new shoes. Char also graduated from the School of Hard Knocks, she celebrated 21 years of sobriety and also survived a go-round with breast cancer. She was that unique person that loved to give everyone a bad time and they would look forward to it. She was well known for her orneriness but she loved with all her heart and did her best to be there for those she loved.



Char was preceded in death by her mother Erma L. McCoy, step-dad E. Lowell McCoy, brother Charles G. Wright, daughter Lisa M. Phelps and husbands Dave Phelps and Pete Czerepinski.



She was survived by her father Charles W. Wright who passed just 10 days later (Muriel), "seesters" Shauna Sanderson and Kathryn (Poo) Wright-Pulliam (Dan), step-brother Gary Tewalt (Linda) and step-sister Dani Tewalt. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Cody Phelps (sons Grayson and Noah), Jake Dye (Toni and daughters Jenika, Althea and her new namesake Austynn Ann Clara), Daniel Wheeler (Amber and son Hunter) and Samantha (Dan and children Kenneth, Wyatt and Kylie and Kira). Her extended family includes her companion Greg Peterson, her special friend and shopping partner Anita Aguilar and many more.



Char, you loved hard and life was hard but you did it anyway. You will be missed daughter, "seester", mother and Nana!



Her family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice and also Friends and Family Home Care, especially Jody, Heather, Lynsey, Royanna, Lyndsay, Amy, Heather and Dr. Travis. I'm sure we missed some but please know that we thank you for putting up with "Her Orneriness" (but always with that twinkle in her eye).



Donations may also be made to the Breast Cancer Awareness entity of your choice in Char's name. Please join us in a Celebration of Life from 3-6pm Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the Portnuef Grange #229, 440 North Main St., Pocatello. We will be serving hors d'oeuvres, sloppy joes, sodas and stories. Please bring a dish to share.



Share your special memories, photographs and condolences on Char's tribute page at www.downardfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary