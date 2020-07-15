Calvin Harvey Monson of Robin, Idaho passed peacefully away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho.He was born 7 January, 1931 in Mapleton, Idaho, son of Carl and Matilda Monson. He served his LDS mission in southern California in the early 1950's.Calvin married his beloved wife, Cherie Lynne Blanchard 16 June, 1954 in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. They raised their 7 children in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, McCammon, Idaho and on the family farm in Robin, Idaho.He loved to farm his ground, raise his livestock and most of all spend time with his family.He seemed to have a natural talent for fixing almost anything mechanical; taking many classes to further his ability to work on the many vehicles a farm needs. He loved to share his knowledge with others and was always willing to help when help was needed.Calvin is survived by his 7 children, 30 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren 4 great great grandchildren and his sister Venus(Fred) Fisher.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cherie Lynne, his parents parents in law, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter.The Monson family would like say thank you to the friends and family for their help and support during the last years of his life as he struggled with alzheimers. A special thanks to the caring staff of Rosetta Assisted Living, Hospice workers and Dr jordan Bailey for their loving care and support in the last year of his life.He will be missed.Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18 2020. Friends and family are invited to the graveside service in Robin Idaho cemetery starting at 12:30 pm.