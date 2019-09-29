|
|
Carl "Bud" Maxwell Isenhart of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 23, 2019, at the age of 94 years 9 months at Caring Hearts Assisted Living, Pocatello, ID.
Bud was born December 15, 1924 in Kemmerer, Wyoming the third child of Carl Henry and Emma Isenhart. Bud grew up in Kemmerer, Wyoming and attended school there and worked on a ranch in his teenage years. He relocated to Glenn's Ferry, Idaho with his family around 1939 when his father took a job with the Union Pacific Railroad there.
Bud enlisted in the United States Marines and served in WWII in Midway and Pocatello, Idaho at the Naval Gun Plant before he was honorably discharged.
January 1, 1946 in Elko, Nevada, Bud married Shirley Ann Pusey of Glenn's Ferry, Idaho who was the love of his life. The young couple made their home in Glenn's Ferry raising their 5 children mostly on Garfield Avenue until they moved to Pocatello to continue working for the Union Pacific Railroad. Bud started working for the Union Pacific Railroad August 29, 1943 and retired as a Car Inspector November 4, 1988. Bud and Shirley were married for 66 years 9 months when Shirley died September 18, 2012.
Bud was devoted to his wife Shirley, loved his children & family. He was a very hard worker. In Glenn's Ferry he was a Volunteer with the Fire Dept., for a time a Groundskeeper at Glenn Rest Cemetery and an Automotive Mechanic. Bud enjoyed playing guitar, square dancing, hunting, fishing, making jewelry out of rocks/gem stones that he and Shirley had collected. They enjoyed being part of the Rock Club in Pocatello; as well as camping, riding his motorcycle or dirt bike and spending the winters in Arizona for many years.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Henry and Emma Isenhart, his infant sister Louise, sister Grace Egusquiza, and his dear wife Shirley.
Bud is survived by his brother John Isenhart of Glenn's Ferry, ID and his sister Lois Knigge of Meridian, ID.
Five children and their spouses: Richard L. (Karen) Isenhart of Indianapolis, IN; David L. Isenhart of Jerome, ID; Susan (Ben) Olivieri of Spirit Lake, Idaho; Debra (James) Duvall of Bloomfield, KY and
Lori Isenhart of Pocatello, ID
Eight Grandchildren and spouses: David Isenhart; Timothy Isenhart, Brandon (Elizabeth) Isenhart; Shawn (Darilyn) Byram; Candice "Candy" (Martin)Erickson; Cristina (Keith) Cecil; Jaime Duvall; Carl "Buddy" (Maegan) Duvall.
Nine Great-Grandchildren: Christian Martinez; Reid Martinez; Marti Erickson; Ashley (James) Lisenby; Shawn Byram Jr; Patricia (Dillion) Lutz; Rhyanna Jolie Goodlett; Gaea Lyn Adams; Annaleise Duvall.
Two Great-Great Grandchildren: Alyxandria Martinez; JC Lisenby
Beloved nieces, nephews, their spouses, children & grandchildren and special friends.
"And his beloved fur babies: Sprite, Howlie, and Max"
The Funeral Service and Burial will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Glenn Rest Cemetery, off of West 1st Avenue and off Old Highway 30, Glenn's Ferry, Idaho .
Arrangements are being made by: Cornelison Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 431 N. 15th Ave. , Pocatello, ID 83201 (208)232-0542
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Bannock Humane Society on-line at www.bannockhumanesociety.org or Bannock Humane Society P.O. Box 332 Pocatello, ID. 83204 and the on-line at www.alz.org/Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019