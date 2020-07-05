Carl Kay Davis



August 3, 1948 - June 22, 2020



'Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming: "Wow...what a ride!!!"' To all of those who knew Carl, this quote best summed up his outlook on life.



Carl Davis was born in Mountain Home Idaho on August 3, 1948, one of two children to William Earl and Hattie Mae Davis. Carl's father worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and was transferred to Pocatello Idaho, where Carl grew up. He graduated from Highland High School in 1966, where he was class president and voted 'Most Likely to Succeed'. Carl met and married Charlotte Ann Hoffman in 1967 and had two children, Lisa and Matt. Carl worked and supported his family while completing his undergrad studies at Idaho State University, graduating in 1970. He was the first person on either side of his family to attend college. Carl then went on to law school at the University of Utah, where he received his juris doctorate in 1973.



Carl's legal career began in Portland Oregon, where he worked one year for a private firm, before joining the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. He would work there for seven years, becoming the Chief of the Career Criminal Unit, prosecuting the most severe and heavy crimes. Carl was such a clever and gifted prosecutor that people would line up to hear his closing arguments.



In 1981, Carl was presented a new career opportunity, going to work as one of four attorneys for Nike, then a relatively small shoe company in Beaverton Oregon. He transferred to Washington, DC from 1985 to 1990, where he worked as a lobbyist for Nike on Capitol Hill, becoming one of the world's leading Customs experts. In 1990, Carl returned to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, where he was appointed Director of International Trade. In 1997, Carl left Nike to join Columbia Sportswear, where he was Vice President and General Counsel until his retirement in 2005.



Carl's wife Charlotte (Charlie) passed away in the summer of 1993, the victim of a drunk driver. Upon her passing, Carl organized 'Charlie's Run', hosted on the Nike campus, with event proceeds going to support Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).



In 1997, Carl married Gloria Marina Clausen. They made their home in Lake Oswego with Gloria's three children, Melissa, Amity and Kevin, from a previous marriage. In 2005, Carl and Gloria built a house in Broken Top in Bend Oregon and relocated there after Carl retired. Carl and Gloria enjoyed their retirement to the fullest, spending time with their kids and grandkids, and traveling extensively, with stops on every continent.



Carl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, as well as a loving, caring friend to countless people. He was incredibly compassionate and a great listener. He was a wine connoisseur with an extensive wine collection, which he generously shared with his fellow wine enthusiasts. Carl also never said no to a good glass of fine whiskey. Carl was a consummate story teller, and a friend once said he could go to the store and come back with a 4 star adventure. He was successful, organized and driven but could also be spontaneous and adventurous, with a love of travel, and travel he did. Carl had a prodigious knowledge of mid-20th century rock 'n roll music and had a love of vintage cars, in particular his '62 red convertible corvette, which was his pride and joy.



Despite retiring in 2005, Carl remained active in the community, serving on a number of boards, notably the National Crime Victim Law Institute (NCVLI), the Bend Memorial Clinic (now Summit Medical Group), the Governor's Advisory Committee on DUII, and Idaho State University.



Carl was an active member of the Broken Top Club in Bend, frequenting Friday happy hour and the men's Wednesday breakfast meeting. He was also a founding member of the San Pasqual Society, a local gourmet men's cooking group that met once a month. Carl studied and became an ordained minister, presiding over the marriages of several friends, as well as those of Gloria's three children.



Throughout his life, Carl supported many philanthropic causes, including but not limited to Mountain Star Family Nursery, Doernbecher Children's Hospital, the Knight Cancer Institute at OHSU, the Gloria M. Davis Early Pancreatic Cancer Detection Fund and the Gloria M. Lopez-Davis Scholarship Endowment at Lewis and Clark College.



Carl remained an active supporter of his alma maters throughout his lifetime. He established a scholarship at Idaho State University to support married students in a pre-law program as well as an endowed scholarship at the S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah. In 2012, Carl was awarded the President's Medallion by Idaho State University, honoring alumni whose outstanding accomplishments and exemplary service and support bring distinction to the University and advance higher education.



In the spring of 2019, Carl's wife Gloria was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Carl was by her side for the entire course of her illness, the consummate caregiver until Gloria ultimately lost her battle in the fall. Following this tragic loss, Carl was anxiously awaiting an end to the current worldwide pandemic, eager to see what the next phase of life would bring. Sadly, Carl passed away unexpectedly from natural causes. Gone too soon but a life well lived.



Carl is survived by his daughter Lisa, his son Matt, his sister Sue, his step-daughters Melissa and Amity and his step-son Kevin, as well as several grandchildren: Jake, Mason, Miles, McKenzie, Maggie and Hannah. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Hattie, his wife Charlotte (Charlie), his grandson Eric and his wife Gloria.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charitable cause that is dear to them. Two Celebration of Life services (one in Portland and one in Bend) will be planned, pending resolution of the current COVID-19 pandemic.



